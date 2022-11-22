As Herdeiras

Not Available

In 1945, Corsica, an important landowner named Ottavio Della Rocca decides to marry her youngest daughter, Vanina, the son of the Caponi family. Because the old Della Rocca intends to consolidate its power while the Liberation redistributes the cards. Vanina but does not want this union. During the war, she met a jazz musician in Marseille and can not imagine marry another - even to save the family estate. At night, she fled and left the island. Enraged, Ottavio decides to disinherit. But the idea to sell all his property to his two eldest, Antonia and Flavia, do little delights. In fact, he despises blithely ...