1958

As Young As We Are

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 31st, 1958

Studio

Not Available

Scandal erupts in a small town when a high school teacher is romantically linked with one of her male students. Newly minted teacher Kim (Pippa Scott) is thrilled to land her first job, even though the principal warns her that the school has a rough reputation. Before classes begin, Kim dates a local, Hank (Robert Harland), and is horrified to learn that he's one of her students.

Cast

Pippa ScottKim Hutchins
Majel BarrettJoyce Goodwin
Ty HardinRoy Nielson (as Ty Hungerford)
Barry AtwaterMr. Peterson
Ellen CorbyNettie McPherson

