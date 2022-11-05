As Young As We Are

Scandal erupts in a small town when a high school teacher is romantically linked with one of her male students. Newly minted teacher Kim (Pippa Scott) is thrilled to land her first job, even though the principal warns her that the school has a rough reputation. Before classes begin, Kim dates a local, Hank (Robert Harland), and is horrified to learn that he's one of her students.
|Pippa Scott
|Kim Hutchins
|Majel Barrett
|Joyce Goodwin
|Ty Hardin
|Roy Nielson (as Ty Hungerford)
|Barry Atwater
|Mr. Peterson
|Ellen Corby
|Nettie McPherson
