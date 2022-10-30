Not Available

Asef Ala El-Ezaag

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

A United Bros. Cinema Distribution

Hassan "flight engineer" Featured (company Air Cairo), and very sincere in his work so he did not have time to exercise his dream Alajtmaipo to submit his project for the President of the Countryy, a project to reduce the cost of fuel for aircrafts. It is not possible to write a profile for this work that he enjoys the mystery must discover by watching it a surprise.

Cast

Menna ShalabiFarida / Mariem
Dalal AbdelazizNawal
Mahmoud Hemida Salah Eddin Zeidan
محمد شرف
Ahmed Fouad Selim
يوسف عيد

