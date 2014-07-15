2014

Ashes and Diamonds

  • War
  • Drama
  • Romance

Maciek and Andrzej, two home army fighters, were paired and ordered to kill an incoming communist party cadre. At the hotel where their target's welcoming party is being held. Maciek meets the barmaid Krystyna and the two have a brief, passionate affair, before he is pulled away from this fleeting happiness into his deadly mission.

Cast

Zbigniew CybulskiMaciek Chelmicki
Ewa KrzyżewskaKrystyna
Waclaw ZastrzezynskiSzczuka
Adam PawlikowskiAndrzej
Bogumił KobielaDrewnowski
Halina KwiatkowskaStaniewiczowa

