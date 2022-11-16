Ashes Series 2009 [2009]

Not Available

Ricky Ponting's Australian team arrived as holders of the Ashes but left empty-handed as England, led superbly by Andrew Strauss, won back the Ashes after an exhilarating seven weeks of Test cricket. The Series got underway with Monty Panesar and James Anderson denying Australia an opening Test victory in Cardiff before Andrew Flintoff inspired an historic England win at Lord's. The Australians fought back, first to save the game at Edgbaston, then with an emphatic victory at Headingley, setting up a grand finale at The Brit Oval. There, Stuart Broad ripped through the Australian batsmen, Jonathan Trott marked his debut with a superb century and, finally, Graeme Swann sealed a thrilling victory. Amidst joyous celebrations, skipper and Man of the Series Andrew Strauss proudly lifted the urn and England had regained the Ashes.