"Crocodile Tears" is a romantic and heroic drama in which part of the story is a tribute to religion and respect for the movie "Kendo", the eternal work of the late Fereydoun Goleh. The film, starring Iranian and Armenian artists, was produced entirely in Armenia and is one of the best films in the history of Armenian cinema. Crocodile Tears is the story of four young men who dream of going abroad and, after emigrating, are embroiled in a series of challenging adventures due to their love affair with the lust of David the Crocodile mafia.