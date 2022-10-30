Not Available

Ashkan, the Charmed Ring and Other Stories

Vara Honar Film Company

At times, the world is filled with things we cannot understand. [Ashkan, the Charmed Ring and Other Stories] reveals the complicated interlinked chains of the world that people cannot comprehend. Shahrooz and Reza try to rob a jewelry shop despite their blindness. Hotel employee Ashkan tries again and again to kill himself. He meets Shahrooz and Reza and joins in their crime. To Ashkan, this is only another means of suicide. But this is not the whole story. - Written by Pusan International Film Festival

Mohammad Abbasi
Sadaf Ahmadi
Reza Behbudi
Hossein Farzi-Zadeh
Siamak Safari

