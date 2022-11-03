1919

Ask Father

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 8th, 1919

Studio

Rolin Films

Lloyd is a serious young middle-class guy on the make who wants to marry the boss’ daughter. The problem is getting in to see the boss so that he can ask for her hand in marriage as the office is guarded by a bunch of comic, clumsy flunkies who throw everyone out who tries to get in.

Cast

Bebe DanielsSwitchboard operator
'Snub' PollardThe Corn-Fed Secretary
Wallace HoweThe Boss
Bud JamisonGuardian at the door
Noah YoungLarge office worker
Sammy BrooksShort office worker

