Ask Father

Lloyd is a serious young middle-class guy on the make who wants to marry the boss’ daughter. The problem is getting in to see the boss so that he can ask for her hand in marriage as the office is guarded by a bunch of comic, clumsy flunkies who throw everyone out who tries to get in.
|Bebe Daniels
|Switchboard operator
|'Snub' Pollard
|The Corn-Fed Secretary
|Wallace Howe
|The Boss
|Bud Jamison
|Guardian at the door
|Noah Young
|Large office worker
|Sammy Brooks
|Short office worker
View Full Cast >