Eloy de Palma is an exorcist pastor roaming the darkest corners of the country with his granddaughter Alba. Their mission is to help those possessed by The Evil One, an infection of the soul that is spreading fast. Each exorcism is tougher than the one before, and every battle reveals a piece of Alba’s forgotten past – an enigma that if unconcealed could change the world as we know it.
|Clàudia Pons
|Alba
|Irene Montalà
|Ona
|Silvia Sabaté
|Enfermera Lola
|Mireia Ros
|Carmen
|Ramon Canals
|Dr. Wilson
|Maurice Nash
|Cafe's Client
