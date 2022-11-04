Not Available

Asphalt

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universum Film (UFA)

One of the last great German Expressionist films of the silent era, Joe May’s Asphalt is a love story set in the traffic-strewn Berlin of the late 1920s. Starring the delectable Betty Amann in her most famous leading role, Asphalt is a luxuriously produced Ufa classic where tragic liaisons and fatal encounters are shaped alongside the constant roar of traffic.

Cast

Else HellerFrau Holk
Gustav FröhlichWachtmeister Albert Holk
Betty AmannElse Kramer
Hans Adalbert SchlettowKonsul Langen
Hans AlbersEin Dieb
Rosa Valetti

Images