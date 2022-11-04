One of the last great German Expressionist films of the silent era, Joe May’s Asphalt is a love story set in the traffic-strewn Berlin of the late 1920s. Starring the delectable Betty Amann in her most famous leading role, Asphalt is a luxuriously produced Ufa classic where tragic liaisons and fatal encounters are shaped alongside the constant roar of traffic.
|Else Heller
|Frau Holk
|Gustav Fröhlich
|Wachtmeister Albert Holk
|Betty Amann
|Else Kramer
|Hans Adalbert Schlettow
|Konsul Langen
|Hans Albers
|Ein Dieb
|Rosa Valetti
