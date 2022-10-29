Not Available

Asphalt Playground

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Ex Nihilo

Mitraillette is 12 years old and lives in Rose City, a housing estate he would not leave for anything. His whole world comprises his family, especially his 16 year-old cousin Isma, who has taken a fancy to Narcisse, the local crime boss. His older brother Djibril is 22, a student at the Sorbonne who dreams of becoming a lawyer. As for Mitraillette, he has his eye on Océane, the most beautiful girl in his school...

Cast

Idrissa DiabatéIsma
Juliette LamboleyLola
Steve TranManu
Mahamadou CoulibalyMas
Arben BajraktarajGitan
Dioucounda KomaCheveux (as Diouc Koma)

View Full Cast >

Images