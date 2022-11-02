Asphalt Wars

Not Available

Feel the need for more speed? Then buckle up for a gritty blacktop thrill ride. Reno, a young mechanic, dreams of joining the professional racing circuit. He spends his days at his uncle's garage and his nights conquering the world of illegal street racing. When he is given the chance to be the getaway driver in a lucrative but dangerous gang heist, he accepts, hoping to earn money to make all of his dreams come true. But when Reno enters the dark world of the gang, his gamble for success could lead to the ultimate loss of everything important!