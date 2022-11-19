Not Available

In a far away, long ago kingdom, Aspoestertjie is living happily with her mother and father until her mother dies. Aspoestertjie's father remarries a cold, cruel woman who has two daughters. When the father dies, Aspoestertjie's wicked stepmother turns her into a virtual servant in her own house. Meanwhile, across town in the castle, the King determines that his son the Prince should find a suitable bride and provide him with a required number of grandchildren. So the King invites every eligible maiden in the kingdom to a fancy dress ball, where his son will be able to choose his bride. Aspoestertjie has no suitable party dress for a ball, but her friends the mice and the birds lend a hand in making her one, a dress the evil stepsisters immediately tear apart on the evening of the ball. At this point, enter the Fairy Godmother, the pumpkin carriage, the royal ball, the stroke of midnight, the glass slipper, and the rest, as they say, is fairy tale history. Afrikaans version.