2009

Assassin's Creed: Lineage

  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

Giovanni is an assassin living during the Renaissance in 15th century Italy. At this dawn of a new era, a conspiracy is being plotted by one corrupt family to overthrow the powerful Medici family and destroy a unified Italy. As an assassin, Giovanni must face this threat and bring justice. The story introduces the situation before Assassin's Creed II, and the enemies of both characters.

Cast

Romano OrzariGiovanni Auditore
Manuel TadrosRodrigo Borgia
Jesse RathFederico Auditore
Devon BostickEzio Auditore
Michel PerronUmberto Alberti
Alex IvanoviciLorenzo de' Medici

