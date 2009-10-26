Assassin's Creed: Lineage

Giovanni is an assassin living during the Renaissance in 15th century Italy. At this dawn of a new era, a conspiracy is being plotted by one corrupt family to overthrow the powerful Medici family and destroy a unified Italy. As an assassin, Giovanni must face this threat and bring justice. The story introduces the situation before Assassin's Creed II, and the enemies of both characters.
|Romano Orzari
|Giovanni Auditore
|Manuel Tadros
|Rodrigo Borgia
|Jesse Rath
|Federico Auditore
|Devon Bostick
|Ezio Auditore
|Michel Perron
|Umberto Alberti
|Alex Ivanovici
|Lorenzo de' Medici
