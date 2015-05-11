Assassin's Game

Legendary hitman Vet Jones never expected to accept another mission. But when his son fails to assassinate an important target, and a powerful crime boss gives Jones an ultimatum - finish the job or his son dies - Jones has no choice but to accept. After realizing the target is innocent, Jones tries to change his mission in order to protect the target - but can he save her life as well as the life of his son?
|Tom Sizemore
|El Viejo
|Vivica A. Fox
|The Target
|Bai Ling
|The Bodyguard
|Chris Jai Alex
|Emmett
|Mélissa Mars
|Ruby
