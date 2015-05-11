2015

Assassin's Game

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 11th, 2015

Studio

Legendary hitman Vet Jones never expected to accept another mission. But when his son fails to assassinate an important target, and a powerful crime boss gives Jones an ultimatum - finish the job or his son dies - Jones has no choice but to accept. After realizing the target is innocent, Jones tries to change his mission in order to protect the target - but can he save her life as well as the life of his son?

Cast

Tom SizemoreEl Viejo
Vivica A. FoxThe Target
Bai LingThe Bodyguard
Chris Jai AlexEmmett
Mélissa MarsRuby

