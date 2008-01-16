2008

Assassination of a High School President

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 16th, 2008

Studio

Yari Film Group

After the theft of copies of SAT exams from a principal's office, teenage reporter Bobby Funke sets out to unmask the thief. Bobby prints an article fingering Class President Paul Moore as the thief, shredding the youth's reputation. But as Bobby gets to know Paul's girlfriend, Francesca, he comes to realize he was wrong about Paul, so he sets out to unmask the true culprit.

Cast

Reece ThompsonBobby Funke
Bruce WillisPrincipal Kirkpatrick
Michael RapaportCoach Z
Kathryn MorrisNurse Platt
Melonie DiazClara
Emily BrownellMs. Smart

View Full Cast >

Images