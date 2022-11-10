Asterix and Cleopatra

Popular animated hero Asterix and his faithful sidekick Obelix travel to ancient Egypt to help Cleopatra build a new summer home. Cleopatra and Julius Caesar have made a bet, with Caesar wagering the project cannot be completed in a few weeks time. With the help of a magic potion, Asterix comes to the rescue of the Queen of the Nile as Caesar and an angry architect plot against them.
|Jacques Morel
|Obélix (voice)
|Lucien Raimbourg
|Miraculix (voice)
|Micheline Dax
|Kleopatra (voice)
|Pierre Tornade
|Abraracourcix (voice)
|Henri Labussière
|Panoramix (voice)
|Roger Carel
|Astérix (voice)
