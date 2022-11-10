1968

Asterix and Cleopatra

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Release Date

December 18th, 1968

Studio

Belvision

Popular animated hero Asterix and his faithful sidekick Obelix travel to ancient Egypt to help Cleopatra build a new summer home. Cleopatra and Julius Caesar have made a bet, with Caesar wagering the project cannot be completed in a few weeks time. With the help of a magic potion, Asterix comes to the rescue of the Queen of the Nile as Caesar and an angry architect plot against them.

Cast

Jacques MorelObélix (voice)
Lucien RaimbourgMiraculix (voice)
Micheline DaxKleopatra (voice)
Pierre TornadeAbraracourcix (voice)
Henri LabussièrePanoramix (voice)
Roger CarelAstérix (voice)

