Asterix and the Big Fight

Gaullish custom requires that a would-be chief must challenge and defeat another to become the leader of two tribes. Vitalstatistix is not perturbed because of Getafix's magic potion. Getafix, however has an accident and forgets how to make it. Then Vitalstatistix is suddenly challenged.
|Roger Carel
|Astérix (voice)
|Henri Labussière
|Panoramix (voice)
|Julien Guiomar
|Le devin Prolix (voice)
|Pierre Tornade
|Obélix (voice)
|Marie-Anne Chazel
|Bonemine (voice)
|Roger Lumont
|Caius Faipalgugus (voice)
