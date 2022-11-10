1989

Asterix and the Big Fight

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Release Date

October 11th, 1989

Studio

Gaumont

Gaullish custom requires that a would-be chief must challenge and defeat another to become the leader of two tribes. Vitalstatistix is not perturbed because of Getafix's magic potion. Getafix, however has an accident and forgets how to make it. Then Vitalstatistix is suddenly challenged.

Cast

Roger CarelAstérix (voice)
Henri LabussièrePanoramix (voice)
Julien GuiomarLe devin Prolix (voice)
Pierre TornadeObélix (voice)
Marie-Anne ChazelBonemine (voice)
Roger LumontCaius Faipalgugus (voice)

