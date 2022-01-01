1994

Asterix Conquers America

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 27th, 1994

Studio

Extrafilm

When marauding Romans capture - and catapult - their pal Getafix into lands unknown, the shrewd and cunning Asterix and his able sidekick Obelix spring into action! But their journey leads them to a strange and dangerous new world, where they must face a tribe of Indians, a stampeding herd of buffalo and a medicine man with designs on their magic potion!

Cast

Pierre TornadeObélix (voice)
Henri LabussièrePanoramix (voice)
Charles CraigAsterix (voice)
Robert PartyCésar (voice)
Pierre TcherniaThe narrator (voice)
Geoffrey BayldonGetafix (voice)

