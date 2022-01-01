Asterix Conquers America

When marauding Romans capture - and catapult - their pal Getafix into lands unknown, the shrewd and cunning Asterix and his able sidekick Obelix spring into action! But their journey leads them to a strange and dangerous new world, where they must face a tribe of Indians, a stampeding herd of buffalo and a medicine man with designs on their magic potion!
|Pierre Tornade
|Obélix (voice)
|Henri Labussière
|Panoramix (voice)
|Charles Craig
|Asterix (voice)
|Robert Party
|César (voice)
|Pierre Tchernia
|The narrator (voice)
|Geoffrey Bayldon
|Getafix (voice)
