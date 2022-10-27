Asuravamsam

Not Available

Murugan (Manoj K. Jayan), gangster & leader of the Kozhikode Palayam market, locks horns with his ex-mentor Ranganathan Swamy (Narendra Prasad) & businessmen Thattel Mani (C.I. Paul), Thattel Bobby (Saikumar) & Muhammad Hussain Haji (Rizabawa) after Murugan sides with bust businessman Moosa (Rajan P. Dev) in a land deal where Moosa was cheated out of his land by Haji. Swamy & company kill Moosa & play the hotheaded new city police commissioner Jayamohan (Biju Menon) against Murugan.