At a Quarter of Two

A lost film. Dan Nolan is on strike and in the depths of despair. He resolves to steal to help his plight. He enters the home of Homer Warren and the household is saddened by the serious illness of a little daughter. Nolan is prowling about the house, enters the room in which the child is ill and secretes himself in a closet, watching procedings through the keyhole. He watches the doctor impress upon the family the importance of administering the medicine promptly at the appropiate hour. When that time arrives everyone is asleep and he finds that he must be the one to help the child.