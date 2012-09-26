2012

At Any Price

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 2012

Studio

Treehouse Pictures

Set in the competitive world of modern agriculture, ambitious Henry Whipple (Dennis Quaid) wants his rebellious son Dean (Zac Efron) to help expand his family’s farming empire. However, Dean has his sights set on becoming a professional race car driver. When a high-stakes investigation into their business is exposed, father and son are pushed into an unexpected situation that threatens the family's entire livelihood.

Cast

Dennis QuaidHenry Whipple
Zac EfronDean Whipple
Kim DickensIrene Whipple
Clancy BrownJim Johnson
Maika MonroeCadence Farrow
Heather GrahamMeredith Crown

View Full Cast >

Images