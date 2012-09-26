At Any Price

Set in the competitive world of modern agriculture, ambitious Henry Whipple (Dennis Quaid) wants his rebellious son Dean (Zac Efron) to help expand his family’s farming empire. However, Dean has his sights set on becoming a professional race car driver. When a high-stakes investigation into their business is exposed, father and son are pushed into an unexpected situation that threatens the family's entire livelihood.
|Dennis Quaid
|Henry Whipple
|Zac Efron
|Dean Whipple
|Kim Dickens
|Irene Whipple
|Clancy Brown
|Jim Johnson
|Maika Monroe
|Cadence Farrow
|Heather Graham
|Meredith Crown
