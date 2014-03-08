2014

At the Devil's Door

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 8th, 2014

Studio

Varient

When ambitious young real estate agent Leigh is asked to sell a house with a checkered past, she crosses paths with a disturbed girl whom she learns is the runaway daughter of the couple selling the property. When Leigh tries to intervene and help her, she becomes entangled with a supernatural force that soon pulls Leigh's artist sister Vera into its web - and has sinister plans for both of them.

Cast

Naya RiveraVera
Catalina Sandino MorenoLeigh
Ashley RickardsHannah
Kate FlanneryRosemary
Ava AcresGirl
Wyatt RussellSam

View Full Cast >

Images