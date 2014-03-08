At the Devil's Door

When ambitious young real estate agent Leigh is asked to sell a house with a checkered past, she crosses paths with a disturbed girl whom she learns is the runaway daughter of the couple selling the property. When Leigh tries to intervene and help her, she becomes entangled with a supernatural force that soon pulls Leigh's artist sister Vera into its web - and has sinister plans for both of them.
|Naya Rivera
|Vera
|Catalina Sandino Moreno
|Leigh
|Ashley Rickards
|Hannah
|Kate Flannery
|Rosemary
|Ava Acres
|Girl
|Wyatt Russell
|Sam
View Full Cast >