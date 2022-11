Not Available

Years after a tragic childhood that saw both of their families brutally murdered, cousins Ram (Kalyan Ram) and Anjali (Sindhu Tolani) set out to take revenge on Anna (Ashish Vidyarthi) and his evil associates Abdul (Raghu Babu) and Sada (G.V. Sudhakar) -- the men who committed the crime. They're no longer children. But can they reclaim their slain families' honor and keep themselves alive? Only time will tell.