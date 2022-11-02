Not Available

Athili Sathibabu LKG

  • Comedy

Athili Sathibabu (Allari Naresh) is stingy guy & a ruthless money lender charging high rate of interest at Rs.10 at every 100 on a daily interest rate. He gives preferences to money over relations & love. He goes to extent of buying his brothers share of ancestral property & then drive them away. He falls in love with beautician (Kausha) by ignoring a village belle (Vidisha) who falls head over heel for him. The rest of the story is all about how he realizes the importance of love & relationships.

Cast

Allari NareshAthili Sathibabu
Kousha

