A Western set in the US around the turn of the century. Atkins leaves the city to return to the valley where he formerly lived. There he meets Native Americans who learn to trust him. They ask Atkins to buy weapons for them. On his journey Atkins meets Morris, whose interest in mineral resources puts Atkins loyalty to the Native Americans to the test.
|Oleg Borisov
|Atkins
|Peter Zimmermann
|Morris
|Colea Rautu
|Der Alte
|Barbara Dittus
|Rose
|Margit Bendokat
|Emilie
|Kerstin Heine
|Clytie
