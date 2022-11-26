Not Available

The Atlantic Waves film is shot over many months on The Atlantic Coast from towering Cliffs to Serene Deserted Beaches with Surreal Rock Formations. The main film Sea Meditation is complimented with the specially composed music of Edward Smid known for the tranquil CD series The Ultimate Dream Mixes. The film starts with Dramatic Aerials from within the Sea Fog coming from the Atlantic Ocean and followed with Dream Like Ocean and Beach Scenery really helps to calm you down and very soothing for getting into a Meditative and calm State of Mind. Wave Pulse is composed again by Edward Smid also know as the Pulse Master. This track is designed to get you quickly to relax and get you to unwind of today's Busy Life Rhythm. The pulses are very effective for bedtime to relax and clear one's mind.