Along the Atlantic coast, a soon-to-be-inaugurated futuristic tower looms over a suburb of Dakar. Ada, 17, is in love with Souleiman, a young construction worker. But she has been promised to another man. One night, Souleiman and his co-workers leave the country by sea, in hope of a better future. Several days later, a fire ruins Ada’s wedding and a mysterious fever starts to spread. Little does Ada know that Souleiman has returned.
|Ibrahima Traore
|Souleimane
|Mame Bineta Sane
|Ada
|Aminata Kane
|Fanta
|Fatou Sougou
|Dior
|Amadou Mbow
|Issa
|Abdou Balde
|Cheikh
