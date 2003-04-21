Atlantis: Milo's Return

Three different stories come to life in this sequel to the hit animated Disney adventure. Explorer Milo Thatch, his new sweetheart, Queen Kida, and the rest of the team are preparing to rebuild the underwater city. But trouble crops up. Harnessing the power of the crystal of Atlantis, the adventurers set out to defend their kingdom against dark forces that threaten from sand, sea and snow.
|Cree Summer
|Kida
|John Mahoney
|Whitmore
|Jacqueline Obradors
|Audrey
|Don Novello
|Vinny (voice)
|Corey Burton
|Mole
|Phil Morris
|Sweet
