Atomic Twister

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When tornadoes hit a nuclear power plant, critically damaging the plant's cooling system, the results could be catastrophic. Atomic Twister, a countdown to disaster, traces an extraordinary day in the lives of small town citizens who unexpectedly find themselves facing the possibility of mass destruction.

Cast

Sharon LawrenceCorrine Maguire
Mark-Paul GosselaarDeputy Jake Hannah
John LeighDeputy Rollins
John SumnerNeville
Corbin BernsenSheriff C.B. Bishop
David AstonMan at Cliff

