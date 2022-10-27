When tornadoes hit a nuclear power plant, critically damaging the plant's cooling system, the results could be catastrophic. Atomic Twister, a countdown to disaster, traces an extraordinary day in the lives of small town citizens who unexpectedly find themselves facing the possibility of mass destruction.
|Sharon Lawrence
|Corrine Maguire
|Mark-Paul Gosselaar
|Deputy Jake Hannah
|John Leigh
|Deputy Rollins
|John Sumner
|Neville
|Corbin Bernsen
|Sheriff C.B. Bishop
|David Aston
|Man at Cliff
View Full Cast >