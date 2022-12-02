Not Available

Ana is a therapeutic companion who keeps a secret and guilty romance with Leo, the boyfriend of her best friend, Dolo. The installation in the house of Ana, is causing a situation that gets more and more complicated. An undesirable neighbor, a heavy and indiscreet neighbor and an inexperienced police to produce a series of entanglements where women overcome the tendencies and rivalries to get out of the situation and regain their friendship. A black comedy with the codes of the typical comedies of entanglements.