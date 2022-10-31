Attack of the Crab Monsters

A group of scientists travel to a remote island to study the effects of nuclear weapons tests, only to get stranded when their airplane explodes. The team soon discovers that the island has been taken over by crabs that have mutated into enormous, intelligent monsters. To add to their problems, the island is slowly sinking into the ocean. Will any of them manage to escape?
|Pamela Duncan
|Dr. Martha \'Marti\' Hunter
|Russell Johnson
|Hank Chapman
|Leslie Bradley
|Dr. Karl Weigand
|Mel Welles
|Jules Deveroux
|Richard H. Cutting
|Dr. James Carson
|Beach Dickerson
|Seaman Ron Fellows
View Full Cast >