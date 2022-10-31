1957

Attack of the Crab Monsters

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 9th, 1957

Studio

Los Altos Productions

A group of scientists travel to a remote island to study the effects of nuclear weapons tests, only to get stranded when their airplane explodes. The team soon discovers that the island has been taken over by crabs that have mutated into enormous, intelligent monsters. To add to their problems, the island is slowly sinking into the ocean. Will any of them manage to escape?

Cast

Pamela DuncanDr. Martha \'Marti\' Hunter
Russell JohnsonHank Chapman
Leslie BradleyDr. Karl Weigand
Mel WellesJules Deveroux
Richard H. CuttingDr. James Carson
Beach DickersonSeaman Ron Fellows

