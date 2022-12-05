Attack on Pearl Harbor - A Day of Infamy

Not Available

Two disc documentary concerning the December 7th, 1941, surprise attack on the U.S. fleet anchored at Pearl Harbor. On the morning of December 7, 1941, a surprise attack by Japanese naval aviation against the American held island of Oahu and Perl Harbor thrust the United States into World War II. This story details one of the most momentous events in American history and a crucial turning point in the 20th century. Most importantly, it is a story of the people who were there, told through eyewitness accounts of American and Japanese veterans, some of whose stores have never been told. This is a story of perseverance and heroism in the face of overwhelming odds. This the story of Pearl Harbor.