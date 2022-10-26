Not Available

Attack the Gas Station

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fun and Happiness Film

A quartet of disaffected Korean youths have robbed a Seoul gas station. After taking the gas station over, their wacky antics ensue; forcing the manager to sing, kidnapping customers that complain about the service, and staging fist-fights between street gang members and gas station employees; all of these reflect their own gripes against society.

Cast

Lee Sung-jaeNo Mark
Yu Oh-seongMu Dae-po (a.k.a. Bulldozer)
Kang Seong-jinDdan Dda-ra
Yu Ji-TaePaint
Park Young-gyuGas station owner
Yu-won LeeGgal-chi

View Full Cast >

Images