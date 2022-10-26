Attack the Gas Station

A quartet of disaffected Korean youths have robbed a Seoul gas station. After taking the gas station over, their wacky antics ensue; forcing the manager to sing, kidnapping customers that complain about the service, and staging fist-fights between street gang members and gas station employees; all of these reflect their own gripes against society.
|Lee Sung-jae
|No Mark
|Yu Oh-seong
|Mu Dae-po (a.k.a. Bulldozer)
|Kang Seong-jin
|Ddan Dda-ra
|Yu Ji-Tae
|Paint
|Park Young-gyu
|Gas station owner
|Yu-won Lee
|Ggal-chi
