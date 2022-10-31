Not Available

August 15

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The film is a sequel to the 1988 film August 1, which was directed by Sibi Malayil, and written by S. N. Swamy. Following from August 1, Mammootty plays the character of the Crime Branch officer Perumal who investigates into an attempt of assassination on the chief minister of Kerala on the 15th of August, the Independence Day of India.

Cast

Nedumudi VenuV. G. Sadasivan
SiddiqueProfessional Assassin
Jagathy SreekumarThe Aide
Meghana RajCyber Cell Officer
Shweta MenonDoctor
SaikumarState Secretary

