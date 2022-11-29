Not Available

August Sander: People of the 20th Century

    As the first documentary filmmaker, Reiner Holzemer has produced a film about the most famous German photographer, which shows both, the work and his biography. It introduces Sanders heritage from a poor minors family in the „Westerwald“, a region located in the midwest of Germany, as well as his early career as a studio photographer in Trier and Linz, and his most productive period between the Twenties and Thirties in Cologne, where he developed his big project „People of the 20th century“.

