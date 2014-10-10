2014

August Winds

  • Documentary
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 2014

Studio

FiGa Films

Shirley has left the big city to live in a small seaside town and look after her elderly grandmother. She drives a tractor on a local coconut plantation, loves rock music and wants to be a tattoo artist. She feels trapped in the tiny coastal village. She is involved with Jeison, who also works on the coconut farm and who free dives for lobster and octopus in his spare time.

Cast

Dandara de MoraisShirley
Geová Manoel do SantosJeison
Gabriel MascaroPesquisador
Maria Salvino dos SantosAvó
Antônio José dos SantosPai de Jeison

