August Winds

Shirley has left the big city to live in a small seaside town and look after her elderly grandmother. She drives a tractor on a local coconut plantation, loves rock music and wants to be a tattoo artist. She feels trapped in the tiny coastal village. She is involved with Jeison, who also works on the coconut farm and who free dives for lobster and octopus in his spare time.
|Dandara de Morais
|Shirley
|Geová Manoel do Santos
|Jeison
|Gabriel Mascaro
|Pesquisador
|Maria Salvino dos Santos
|Avó
|Antônio José dos Santos
|Pai de Jeison
