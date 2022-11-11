Augusto Boal e o Teatro do Oprimido

Not Available

The movie "Augusto Boal and the Theatre of the Oppressed" shows the path of the dramaturgo Augusto Boal at the creation of a theatre that has as objective to transform those who participate it in a spiral of changes, in an oppressing society. Along the trajectory we see Boal's intellectual search and the transformations of the Brazilian society, from the 60s to nowadays. The spectator will meet the numerous uses of the Theatre of the Oppressed around the world (there are groups in 77 countries) and how they manifest in different situations, characterized by the relation between the oppressor and the oppressed, from the biggest to the smallest powers.