Aunt Sally

An ambitious girl who wants to be a cabaret star poses as "Zaza", a French chanteuse, to get a job in a prestigious nightclub. Unfortunately, she finds herself in the middle of a dispute between Mike Kelly, the club's Chicago-born owner, and a group of American gangsters bent on taking over the club. To put pressure on Kelly, the gangsters kidnap "Zaza".
|Cicely Courtneidge
|Sally Bird / Mademoiselle Zaza
|Sam Hardy
|Michael 'King' Kelly
|Phyllis Clare
|Queenie Mills
|Billy Milton
|Billy
|Hartley Power
|'Gloves' Clark
|Ben Welden
|Casino
