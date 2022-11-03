1934

Aunt Sally

  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 13th, 1934

Studio

Not Available

An ambitious girl who wants to be a cabaret star poses as "Zaza", a French chanteuse, to get a job in a prestigious nightclub. Unfortunately, she finds herself in the middle of a dispute between Mike Kelly, the club's Chicago-born owner, and a group of American gangsters bent on taking over the club. To put pressure on Kelly, the gangsters kidnap "Zaza".

Cast

Cicely CourtneidgeSally Bird / Mademoiselle Zaza
Sam HardyMichael 'King' Kelly
Phyllis ClareQueenie Mills
Billy MiltonBilly
Hartley Power'Gloves' Clark
Ben WeldenCasino

View Full Cast >

Images