Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

Grandpa and Grandma Kapoor live a wealthy life-style with their only widower son, Kailashnath and his daughter Ashi who is of marriage-able age. Kailashnath arranges his daughter's marriage with his friend, the equally wealthy Mr. Malhotra's son, Rohit. Ashi approve of this match but would like to evaluate Rohit's personality before marrying him; she finds out that Rohit is in Switzerland and travels there to meet with him. At the airport she does meet with a male and takes him for Rohit and thus both started to get acquainted with each other only to find out that he is not the one she is looking for. Her efforts to locate Rohit are frustrated since every male she thinks is Rohit turns out to be someone else. Her first acquittance whose name turn out to be Bobby Oberoi continues to pursue her until both fall in love. Back in India; Bobby is introduce to the Kapoor family who approve of the couple's marriage.