Aurora de esperanza

"Dawn of Hope" (1937) is a film made by Antonio Sau for the anarchist union the CNT and is also one of the most important social films made in Spain. Keep in mind that was filmed at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, when the revolutionary impulse still held firm. In this respect, tells the story of John, a worker who has just become unemployed, their effort to get a new, impossible to work in a country with more than three million unemployed at the time, as it says in the film. John's wife also takes a humiliating job to feed their children. Outraged by this and seeing the conformism of the people, John ends up as a social agitator.
