Aurora de esperanza

"Dawn of Hope" (1937) is a film made by Antonio Sau for the anarchist union the CNT and is also one of the most important social films made ​​in Spain. Keep in mind that was filmed at the beginning of the Spanish Civil War, when the revolutionary impulse still held firm. In this respect, tells the story of John, a worker who has just become unemployed, their effort to get a new, impossible to work in a country with more than three million unemployed at the time, as it says in the film. John's wife also takes a humiliating job to feed their children. Outraged by this and seeing the conformism of the people, John ends up as a social agitator.