2002

Austin Powers in Goldmember

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 25th, 2002

Studio

Eric's Boy

The world's most shagadelic spy continues his fight against Dr. Evil. This time, the diabolical doctor and his clone, Mini-Me, team up with a new foe -- '70s kingpin Goldmember. While pursuing the team of villains to stop them from world domination, Austin gets help from his dad and an old girlfriend.

Cast

Mike MyersAustin Powers / Dr. Evil / Goldmember / Fat Bastard
Beyoncé KnowlesFoxxy Cleopatra
Seth GreenScott Evil
Michael YorkBasil Exposition
Mindy SterlingFrau Farbissina
Verne TroyerMini Me

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images