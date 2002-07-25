Austin Powers in Goldmember

The world's most shagadelic spy continues his fight against Dr. Evil. This time, the diabolical doctor and his clone, Mini-Me, team up with a new foe -- '70s kingpin Goldmember. While pursuing the team of villains to stop them from world domination, Austin gets help from his dad and an old girlfriend.
|Mike Myers
|Austin Powers / Dr. Evil / Goldmember / Fat Bastard
|Beyoncé Knowles
|Foxxy Cleopatra
|Seth Green
|Scott Evil
|Michael York
|Basil Exposition
|Mindy Sterling
|Frau Farbissina
|Verne Troyer
|Mini Me
View Full Cast >
4 More Images