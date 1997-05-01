Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

As a swingin' fashion photographer by day and a groovy British superagent by night, Austin Powers is the '60s' most shagadelic spy, baby! But can he stop megalomaniac Dr. Evil after the bald villain freezes himself and unthaws in the '90s? With the help of sexy sidekick Vanessa Kensington, he just might.
|Mike Myers
|Austin Powers / Dr. Evil
|Elizabeth Hurley
|Vanessa Kensington
|Michael York
|Basil Exposition
|Mimi Rogers
|Mrs. Kensington
|Seth Green
|Scott Evil
|Fabiana Udenio
|Alotta Fagina
View Full Cast >