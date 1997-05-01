1997

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

  • Science Fiction
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 1997

Studio

New Line Cinema

As a swingin' fashion photographer by day and a groovy British superagent by night, Austin Powers is the '60s' most shagadelic spy, baby! But can he stop megalomaniac Dr. Evil after the bald villain freezes himself and unthaws in the '90s? With the help of sexy sidekick Vanessa Kensington, he just might.

Cast

Mike MyersAustin Powers / Dr. Evil
Elizabeth HurleyVanessa Kensington
Michael YorkBasil Exposition
Mimi RogersMrs. Kensington
Seth GreenScott Evil
Fabiana UdenioAlotta Fagina

View Full Cast >

Images