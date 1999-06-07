Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

When diabolical genius Dr. Evil travels back in time to steal superspy Austin Powers's "mojo," Austin must return to the swingin' '60s himself -- with the help of American agent Felicity Shagwell -- to stop the dastardly plan. Once there, Austin faces off against Dr. Evil's army of minions and saves the world in his own unbelievably groovy way.
|Mike Myers
|Austin Powers / Dr. Evil / Fat Bastard
|Heather Graham
|Felicity Shagwell
|Michael York
|Basil Exposition
|Robert Wagner
|Number Two
|Rob Lowe
|Young Number Two
|Seth Green
|Scott Evil
View Full Cast >