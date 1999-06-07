1999

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 7th, 1999

Studio

New Line Cinema

When diabolical genius Dr. Evil travels back in time to steal superspy Austin Powers's "mojo," Austin must return to the swingin' '60s himself -- with the help of American agent Felicity Shagwell -- to stop the dastardly plan. Once there, Austin faces off against Dr. Evil's army of minions and saves the world in his own unbelievably groovy way.

Cast

Mike MyersAustin Powers / Dr. Evil / Fat Bastard
Heather GrahamFelicity Shagwell
Michael YorkBasil Exposition
Robert WagnerNumber Two
Rob LoweYoung Number Two
Seth GreenScott Evil

