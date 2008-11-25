2008

Australia

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 25th, 2008

Studio

Bazmark Films

Set in northern Australia before World War II, an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch reluctantly pacts with a stock-man in order to protect her new property from a takeover plot. As the pair drive 2,000 head of cattle over unforgiving landscape, they experience the bombing of Darwin, Australia, by Japanese forces firsthand.

Cast

Hugh JackmanThe Drover
Essie DavisKatherine
David WenhamNeil Fletcher
Bryan BrownKing Carney
David GulpililKing George
John JarrattSergeant

