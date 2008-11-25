Set in northern Australia before World War II, an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch reluctantly pacts with a stock-man in order to protect her new property from a takeover plot. As the pair drive 2,000 head of cattle over unforgiving landscape, they experience the bombing of Darwin, Australia, by Japanese forces firsthand.
|Hugh Jackman
|The Drover
|Essie Davis
|Katherine
|David Wenham
|Neil Fletcher
|Bryan Brown
|King Carney
|David Gulpilil
|King George
|John Jarratt
|Sergeant
View Full Cast >