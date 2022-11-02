Not Available

Autobiography of an Insect

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Alex Adams is an introverted comic book artist in university. He falls in love with his eccentric art history professor, Ms. Denise Keaton, while in a relationship with an outgoing fellow student, Rebecca Cooper. Alex's struggle to find a balance between his art and the world around him is expressed through his comic book alter ego, the bug Eight Legs, who works in the city sewer, but longs for acceptance.

    Cast

    		Fiona HighetMs. Keaton
    		Diego KlattenhoffCameron
    		Amy RutherfordRebecca

