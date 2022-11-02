Autobiography of an Insect

Alex Adams is an introverted comic book artist in university. He falls in love with his eccentric art history professor, Ms. Denise Keaton, while in a relationship with an outgoing fellow student, Rebecca Cooper. Alex's struggle to find a balance between his art and the world around him is expressed through his comic book alter ego, the bug Eight Legs, who works in the city sewer, but longs for acceptance.
|Fiona Highet
|Ms. Keaton
|Diego Klattenhoff
|Cameron
|Amy Rutherford
|Rebecca
