Autopsy of Love

This documentary explores, based on the loss of a loving relationship, the reasons behind the collapse of known love archetypes. A desperate man, obsessed by his lost love. Psychologists, attorneys, youngsters, aged couples, single and married persons, and priests give their opinions on why loving relationships fail. Certain strange, bitter and disenchanted muses speaking the language of love, sprinkle here and there suggestions for new erotic experiences, dismantling old fashioned models, based on Michel Onfray´s work "Théorie du corps amoureux: pour une érotique solaire"