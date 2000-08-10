Autumn in New York follows the sexual exploits of Will Keane - New York restaurateur, infamous verging-on-50 playboy, master of the no-commitment seduction - until he runs into an unexpected dead end when he meets Charlotte Fielding. Charlotte is half Will's age and twice his match, a 21 year-old free spirit yearning to get out and taste the excitement of adult life.
|Richard Gere
|Will Keane
|Winona Ryder
|Charlotte Fielding
|Anthony LaPaglia
|John Volpe
|Elaine Stritch
|Dolores "Dolly" Talbot
|Vera Farmiga
|Lisa
|Sherry Stringfield
|Sarah
View Full Cast >