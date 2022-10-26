Avalanche Express

CIA agent Harry Wargrave (Marvin) is sent to aid Gen. Marenkov (Shaw), a senior Russian official, who is defecting to the west. Wargrave decides they should travel to safety on a train across Europe, the "Atlantic Express". During the journey they must survive attacks by terrorists and an avalanche, all planned by Russian spy-catcher Nikolai Bunin (Schell).
|Robert Shaw
|Markenkov
|Linda Evans
|Else Lang
|Joe Namath
|Leroy
|Horst Buchholz
|Schotten
|Maximilian Schell
|Bunin
|Mike Connors
|Haller
