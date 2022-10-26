1979

Avalanche Express

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 28th, 1979

Studio

Lorimar Productions

CIA agent Harry Wargrave (Marvin) is sent to aid Gen. Marenkov (Shaw), a senior Russian official, who is defecting to the west. Wargrave decides they should travel to safety on a train across Europe, the "Atlantic Express". During the journey they must survive attacks by terrorists and an avalanche, all planned by Russian spy-catcher Nikolai Bunin (Schell).

Cast

Robert ShawMarkenkov
Linda EvansElse Lang
Joe NamathLeroy
Horst BuchholzSchotten
Maximilian SchellBunin
Mike ConnorsHaller

View Full Cast >

Images