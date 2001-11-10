In a future world, young people are increasingly becoming addicted to an illegal (and potentially deadly) battle simulation game called Avalon. When Ash, a star player, hears of rumors that a more advanced level of the game exists somewhere, she gives up her loner ways and joins a gang of explorers. Even if she finds the gateway to the next level, will she ever be able to come back to reality?
|Władysław Kowalski
|Game Master
|Jerzy Gudejko
|Murphy
|Katarzyna Bargiełowska
|Receptionist
|Michal Breitenwald
|Murphy of Nine Sisters
|Adam Szyszkowski
|Player A
|Małgorzata Foremniak
|Ash
